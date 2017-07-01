Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, which also ushered in the first day of the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

There’s already been a ton of activity, with Paul George traded to the Thunder and Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin among the superstars staying put with new max contracts. Gordon Hayward, Paul Millsap and Kyle Lowry are among the top names left on the market.

Remember that free agents can agree to deals but cannot sign contracts until July 7, when the NBA's moratorium period ends.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Saturday, 8 a.m.

• The Pelicans have agreed to keep Jrue Holiday on a five-year, $126 million max deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Raptors met with Kyle Lowry’s agent late into the night and are working to keep him. (David Aldridge, TNT)

• The Wizards say they will match offers on Otto Porter, whom they met with late last night and will begin visiting other teams. Porter is a restricted free agent. (David Aldridge, TNT)

• The Heat want Gordon Hayward but also have an interest in Serge Ibaka. (Ira Winderman, Sun-Sentinel)

• The Kings met with Andre Iguodala and Patrick Patterson already. (Sam Amick, USA Today)

Friday roundup

• Paul George has been traded from the Pacers to the Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN; multiple reports)

• Blake Griffin will remain with the Clippers on a five-year, $173 million max deal. (Shams Charania, The Vertical, Multiple reports)

• The Wizards have offered John Wall a four-year ‘supermax’ extension worth $170 million. He has two years and $37 million left on his current deal. Wall plans to wait on the offer a bit before deciding. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• The past animosity between Mike D’Antoni and Carmelo Anthony surrounding their split with the Knicks won’t keep Anthony from joining the Rockets. Both men have moved on from it. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• Stephen Curry has agreed to a five-year ‘supermax’ deal to remain with the Warriors, worth $201 million. The deal is presently the richest in league history. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• George Hill has broken off talks with the Spurs. The Nuggets and Knicks have been in contact with him. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• The Minnesota Timberwolves have traded Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz for a 2018 first-round draft pick. (Official)

• J.J. Redick is interested in joining the Rockets if it works financially, although he is still considering the 76ers or Nets for about $16-$18 million annually. (Brad Turner, LA Times)

• The Lakers reached out and made contact with Andre Iguodala, Rajon Rondo and Ben McLemore on Saturday. (Ramona Shelburne, ESPN)

• Patty Mills has agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal to stay with the Spurs. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Jeff Teague has agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal with the Timberwolves. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• The Warriors agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to keep Shaun Livingston. (Jon Krawczynski, Associated Press)

• Tony Snell agreed to a four-year, $46 million deal to stay with the Bucks. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Denver and Minnesota are front-runners for Paul Millsap, with Phoenix and Sacramento in the mix. (Frank Isola, New York Daily News)

• Cristiano Felicio agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Bulls. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• The Rockets will keep Nene on a four-year, $15 million deal. (Jonathan Feigen, Houston Chronicle)

• DeMarcus Cousins has been helping the Pelicans recruit free agents. (Marc Spears, The Undefeated)