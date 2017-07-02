NBA

NBA rumors: Taj Gibson reuniting with Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota

NBA
What Phil Jackson's departure means for Carmelo Anthony, Knicks' free agency prospects
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, which also ushered in the first day of the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The weekend kicked off with a bang as Paul George was traded to the Thunder and Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin signed new max contracts with their respective teams. Gordon Hayward, Paul Millsap and Kyle Lowry are among the top names left on the market.

Remember that free agents can agree to deals but cannot sign contracts until July 6 at 12:01 p.m Eastern, when the NBA's moratorium period ends.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

12 p.m. 

Serge Ibaka has agreed to a three-year deal worth $65 million to remain with the Toronto Raptors. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Jodie Meeks has agreed to a two-year deal worth $7 million with the Washington Wizards. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

11 a.m.

The Toronto Raptors have discussed a trade that would send Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers. (Michael Scotto, Basketball Insiders)

The Minnesota Timberwolves reached a two-year, $28 million deal with Taj Gibson. (Chris Haynes, ESPN)

