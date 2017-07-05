NBA

Joel Embiid says ‘F--- LaVar Ball’ as their feud heats up

LaVar Ball may have found perfect home in WWE
Joel Embiid and LaVar Ball have had a pretty good feud going since the draft, and Embiid brought it to another level on Wednesday. 

It started when Embiid and Ben Simmons tweeted a couple of cracks about Lonzo Ball after he was picked by the Lakers. 

The elder Ball shot back at Embiid and Simmons in an interview a week later on Philadelphia radio station 97.5 The Fanatic

“When you don’t win and don’t even make the playoffs, and don’t even stay on the court long enough, that’s the best thing you can do is Tweet—make some stuff. Ain’t nobody else doing that, because they’re working on their game in the gym. These guys ain’t played a game—always hurt and at the bottom of the totem pole. So guess what, get your asses off the goddamn Tweeter, and get in the gym.”

That brings us to Wednesday, when Embiid went live on Instagram and said, presumably prompted by a comment on the stream, “F--- LaVar Ball.”

What are the odds the feud continues until the Sixers and Lakers meet in the 2022 NBA Finals?

