Report: Knicks, Rockets working on Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios

Here's why a Carmelo Anthony deal to Rockets makes sense
Scooby Axson
29 minutes ago

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are working on various scenarios to see if a deal can be struck that would send forward Carmelo Anthony to Houston, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski‏.

According to the report, the deal could involve at least two other unidentified teams and that the teams involved are motivated to get a deal done, but nothing is close to being completed.

The nine-time All-Star's future with the team has been a source of speculation since the February trading deadline.

His name was brought up in trade rumors after rumors surfaced about the Knicks and former team president Phil Jackson attempting to trade him to Cleveland for All-Star forward Kevin Love.

The talk intensified when point guard Chris Paul was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to Houston last month before the free agency period started.

Anthony, 32, is due to make $26.24 million and $27.9 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the five-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2014. In order to be traded, Anthony must waive his no-trade clause.

Houston also has to shed assets to fit Anthony's salary under the salary cap or pay hefty luxury tax fees. The Rockets are currently $15 million over the projected cap for the 2017-18 season and only have a bi-annual exception they can use at their disposal.

Anthony averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 74 games this season. New York has missed the postseason in each of the past four seasons.

