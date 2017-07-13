NBA free agency is in full swing and there has been tons of buzz around the league and many of its star players this off-season.

James Harden and the Houston Rockets agreed to the biggest contract extension in league history last week that will get him $228 million and keep him in Houston through the 2022-23 season.

Free agency began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. Free agents can sign contracts at any time now that the NBA's moratorium period has ended.

All-Stars Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul and Paul George were traded, and Carmelo Anthony is still rumored to be on the trading block.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.



Thursday

• The Thunder are optimistic Russell Westbrook will sign an extension. (Royce Young, ESPN.com)

• The Utah Jazz waive Boris Diaw. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• The Knicks reached an agreement with Kings executive vice president Scott Perry to make him their new general manager. (Vincent Goodwill, CSN Chicago)

• Jonathon Simmons is speaking with several teams, including the Spurs. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Spurs have renounced the rights to Jonathon Simmons making him a free agent. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Pelicans are meeting with Rajon Rondo to discuss a possible one-year deal. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)

• The Jazz agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million deal with Eurolegue star Ekpe Udoh. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)

• The Hawks agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with Ersan Ilyasova. (Shams Charania, The Vertical)