NBA

Report: Knicks to make Kings VP Scott Perry new GM

1:42 | NBA
Here's why a Carmelo Anthony deal to Rockets makes sense
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The New York Knicks have reached an agreement with Scott Perry to make him their new general manager, Vincent Goodwell of CSN Chicago reports.

The New York Knicks met with Perry, the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Sacramento Kings, on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ian Begley of ESPN reported. The Kings will be looking for cash compensation from the Knicks, Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reports.

According to Wojnarowski and Begley, the Kings granted New York permission to interview Perry so he could "pursue a promotion to a dream job." The Kings hired Perry in April as the executive vice president after he held a similar with the Orlando Magic for five seasons.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Marc Berman of the New York Post that the Knicks were planning on making Steve Mills the team's new president of basketball operations. Mills served as the team's general manager since March 2014 after being the president for five months prior to Phil Jackson's arrival.

NBA
Report: Knicks, Rockets working on Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios

New York will be going into its second season under coach Jeff Hornacek and recently signed guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million contract and guard Ron Baker to a two-year, $8.9 million contract. They are also rumored to be looking to trade 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony in a four-team deal that would have Anthony going to the Houston Rockets.

The Knicks went 31-51 last season and have not reached the playoffs since 2013.

