Rajon Rondo has signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Rondo, 31, averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season as a member of the Chicago Bulls. News leaked last week of Rondo’s agreement with the Pelicans.

New Orleans will pair Rondo with Jrue Holiday in the backcourt to complement Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the interior. Rondo is known for his mercurial personality and shooting struggles, but remains a talented playmaker.

“We wanted a guy to pair with Jrue because we like his ability to score and play off the ball some,” head coach Alvin Gentry said on the radio Tuesday. “We think (Rondo) is a leader.”

The Pelicans went 34–48 last season and made a splash by acquiring Cousins at the deadline. Improving is imperative for New Orleans, with Cousins set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer.