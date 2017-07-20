NBA

Sue Bird Comes Out Publicly and is Dating USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe

0:39 | NBA
Report: Rajon Rondo signs with Pelicans for one-year, $3.3 million
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird came out publicly as gay and said she is dating U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe in a wide-ranging interview with ESPNW.

"I'm gay. Megan's my girlfriend. ... These aren't secrets to people who know me," Bird told ESPNW. "I don't feel like I've not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you're not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it's this secret. That was never the case for me."

At 36, Bird is in her 15th WNBA season and is the oldest player in the league. The 10-time All-Star said she has been out to her family and friends since the beginning stages of her WNBA career but did not go public with the news until now. Bird said she was close to coming out before the 2016 Rio Olympics, but ultimately decided not to. 

Bird told ESPNW she was comforted when she heard teammate Elena Delle Donne speak in casual terms with a reporter about recently coming out and knew she too would eventually come out publicly. 

Rapinoe told ESPNW that she and Bird have similar principles. 

"Sue has the same convictions about her life and the things she believes in as I do but, I think, does it in a different way," said Rapinoe, who famously kneeled during the national anthem in 2016 to support Colin Kaepernick's protest. "It's important to create space for athletes—and people in general who are in the spotlight and don't want all the attention on them—to be who they are in a way that's comfortable for them."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters