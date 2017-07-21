Is Derrick Rose What The Cavaliers Need?

The Cavaliers are on the verge of making assistant general manager Koby Altman their new GM, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Altman, who has been with Cavs since 2012, has been the acting GM since the departure of David Griffin more than a month ago. Cleveland had attempted to hire Chauncey Billups as president of basketball operations but reportedly offered him a shockingly low salary.

The news comes shortly after the Cavaliers were dealt another surprising blow when news leaked that Kyrie Irving had asked for a trade. Irving told Sports Illustrated earlier this week that the Cavs are “in a peculiar place” and USA Today’s Jeff Zilgitt reported on Monday that LeBron James is “frustrated” with how Cleveland’s off-season is going.

Altman spent several years as an assistant college coach before joining the Cavs as pro personnel manager. He was promoted to assistant GM in September.