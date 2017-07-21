NBA

Draymond Green Puts Damian Lillard in His Place

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Draymond Green is on top. His Golden State Warriors romped through the playoffs and emphatically defeated the Cavaliers to win their second championship in three years. Plus, Draymond didn't get a costly suspension as he did in 2016. His stock is astronomically high. 

Damian Lillard, on the other hand, is part of the pack whose task is to somehow dethrone Golden State. His Portland Trail Blazers were comprehensively swept by the Warriors in the first round, a beat-down that underscored the vast difference in talent between the two teams—the Blazers need reinforcements if they're to challenge in the vaunted West.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the the Blazers are interested in doing exactly that by trading for Carmelo Anthony, and that has Lillard quite excited. 

Here's what the point guard told Joe Freeman of The Oregonian:

"I can only imagine what it would be like having him iso'ing on one side, and C.J. in a corner, and me on the opposite wing and Nurk (Jusuf Nurkic) ... I can only imagine how hard it would be to guard us when it's already hard to guard us.

"We can compete with anybody in the West, but I think when you get to those teams like Golden State, if we happen to run into them in a playoff situation now -- we getting in the paint, and if they want to help off someone like Melo ... good luck."

Green, watching from his throne, has no time for this sort of nonsense. 

😂😂😂😂😂 give it a break @damianlillard

A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on

​Realistically, Anthony would of course make the Blazers a better team; they could use a wing scorer to alleviate some shot-making pressure of the backcourt of Lillard and C.J. McCollum. But Portland lost the four games to Golden State by a combined 72 points. For better or worse, Draymond's not worried.  

Lillard posted the following Instagram a few hours after Green posted his: 

✍🏾

A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on

Is this a philosophical indictment of Green's trash-talking ways, or an unrelated musing that just happened to be posted after Green called him out?

