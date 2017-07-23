NBA

LaMelo Ball On LaVar Ball Forfeiting AAU game: ‘Funniest S--t I Ever Saw‘

1:38 | NBA
The Lonzo and LaVar Ball strategy
Chris Chavez
23 minutes ago

LaVar Ball recently forfeited an AAU basketball game after disagreeing with the referees on a foul call. While the coach may have been outraged, his son thought it was hilarious, according to a video by Qwik11Hoops.

"That's just the funniest s--t I ever saw," LaMelo Ball can be heard saying in the video at the 1:35 mark.

Watch the video below:

The Big Ballers were winning 69–60 before getting pulled off the court. UCLA coaches were also reportedly in attendance to watch LaMelo. He recently dropped 40 points in a 100–75 victory over Team OZ from Australia.

Ball is considered a five-star recruit and No. 23 in the Class of 2019, according to Scout.com.

[h/t For The Win]

