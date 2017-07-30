NBA

Allen Iverson No-Show For Dallas Big3 Game, League Investigating

0:44 | NBA
Allen Iverson No-Show For Dallas Big3 Game, League Investigating
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson did not show up to Sunday's BIG3 week 6 game in Dallas and the league is launching an investigation into his absence, the league announced.

The league says it had no advance warning or information from Iverson. It will gather all the facts and then release a more informed and official statement.

How Allen Iverson finally found his way home

Iverson has not played much in the tournament but served as the 3's Company coach.

DeMarr Johnson stepped into player captain and coaching duties.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters