NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson did not show up to Sunday's BIG3 week 6 game in Dallas and the league is launching an investigation into his absence, the league announced.

The league says it had no advance warning or information from Iverson. It will gather all the facts and then release a more informed and official statement.

• How Allen Iverson finally found his way home

Iverson has not played much in the tournament but served as the 3's Company coach.

DeMarr Johnson stepped into player captain and coaching duties.