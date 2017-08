Terrell Owens wants to play in Ice Cube's BIG3 hoops league

Allen Iverson says he has spoken with Ice Cube about the details of his absence from the BIG3 game he missed in Dallas on Sunday, according to a statement released by the league Tuesday.

Iverson, the player-coach on 3's Company, missed the Week 6 game, forcing teammate Demarr Johnson to fill in as coach in his absence.

Without Iverson, 3's Company picked up their second win of the season, defeating Power 53-49.