Report: Cavaliers Didn't Ask For Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum in Kyrie Irving Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers did not request for more players in the Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas trade as of Sunday afternoon, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

The report comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned on SportsCenter that Cleveland was thinking of asking for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum but said it was "unlikely." 

The current deal sends Irving to Boston in exchange for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' first-round draft pick in 2018. There has been some doubt about Thomas' hip injury that ended his 2017 season. He was evaluated by Cleveland team doctors over the weekend.

“Boston is resisting, and will initially at least, resist this idea. Boston believes that it was completely transparent with Cleveland about where Thomas was physically, his rehab," Wojnarowski added. "Cleveland’s version of this is that they didn’t realize how long Thomas could potentially be out this season, he’s in the final year of his contract, and obviously, that matches up with what will likely be the final year of LeBron’s current deal, and so there’s going to be a showdown between these two teams that may last a couple more days.”

The deadline to report and submit a physical for players in the trade is 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The physical must be passed by 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

