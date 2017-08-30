New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis skipped his season ending exit interview with the team in part because of his issues with head coach Jeff Hornacek, according to NBA reporter Peter Vecsey.

According to the report, at one point during the season, Hornacek told Knicks center Willy Hernangomez, who is one of Porzingis' good friends, to tell Porzingis to “stop playing like a pu**y.”

That exchange led to Porzingis not showing up to his exit interview with former Knicks president Phil Jackson.

The relationship between the coach and player continued to deteriorate even though the two are reportedly back on speaking terms.

Porzingis has repeatedly said that he wants to remain with the team after reportedly missing the meeting because of "frustration over dysfunction" and "drama" surrounding the organization.

The Knicks missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year, and still have not resolved the status with All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony, who has been on the trading block since the All-Star break in February.

The 22-year-old Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks in 66 games this past season. He is scheduled to make $4.5 million next season with the team holding an option for the 2018–19 season.