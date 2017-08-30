NBA

Report: Porzingis Skipped Knicks Exit Interview Over Dispute With Hornacek

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Scooby Axson
41 minutes ago

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis skipped his season ending exit interview with the team in part because of his issues with head coach Jeff Hornacek, according to NBA reporter Peter Vecsey.

According to the report, at one point during the season, Hornacek told Knicks center Willy Hernangomez, who is one of Porzingis' good friends, to tell Porzingis to “stop playing like a pu**y.”

That exchange led to Porzingis not showing up to his exit interview with former Knicks president Phil Jackson.

The relationship between the coach and player continued to deteriorate even though the two are reportedly back on speaking terms.

Porzingis has repeatedly said that he wants to remain with the team after reportedly missing the meeting because of "frustration over dysfunction" and "drama" surrounding the organization.

The Knicks missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year, and still have not resolved the status with All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony, who has been on the trading block since the All-Star break in February.

The 22-year-old Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks in 66 games this past season. He is scheduled to make $4.5 million next season with the team holding an option for the 2018–19 season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters