For generations, through foreign war and domestic tumult, the presidential attitude toward athletes had this consistent air: Proud, preoccupied, and not a little bit patronizing. Didn’t he have more important matters to tend to? Big Daddy in the White House didn’t bother much with sports.

Yes, President Jimmy Carter wrapped himself in the 1980 U.S. Olympic Ice Hockey team, fresh off its gold medal upset in Lake Placid, and used that photo-op to condemn the Soviet Union. But overall fun-and games were left to the kiddies, even when they tried to get serious. President Lyndon Johnson never said a public word when, some 50 years ago, Muhammad Ali refused induction amid into the U.S. Army. His only response, after the black power salutes given by Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympic Games, was not to invite the U.S. track team for its traditional White House visit. LBJ issued no statement explaining why.

We are in a different universe now. On Friday, at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, United States president Donald J. Trump called on NFL owners to fire any “son of a bitch” who demonstrated by kneeling during a pre-game national anthem, encouraged fans to boycott NFL games to protest such protests, and decried—in the face of mounting medical evidence and heartbreaking tales about bewildered former greats—new rules designed to improve player safety. Then, at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Trump tweeted a rebuke to Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, captain of the 2016-17 champions, who the day before had led many teammates in reiterating his stance against a White House visit.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

That afternoon, with nuclear war with North Korea a looming threat and the latest Republican bid to rescind the Affordable Care Act in jeopardy, another flurry of “presidential” tweets erupted, demanding that NFL players stand for the flag “(or country)”—or be fired—and slamming commissioner Roger Goodell for a Saturday morning statement of support for his employees. “Tell them to stand!” Trump demanded. Sunday morning saw two more: “Fire or suspend!” ended the first. The second, essentially accusing the NFL owners, coaches and players of disloyalty, declared, “League should back U.S.”

Just nine months into Trump’s administration, overuse has drained the word, “unprecedented”, of all oomph. Still, it isn’t every day, weekend, year, century—or two—that a U.S. president, in effect, declares war on American sports. The immediate response, surprising only in the fact that, for the first time in memory, athletes, owners and commissioners, across many sports, presented an all but unified front, swung between the eloquent and the earthy.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going!” Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James tweeted after Trump’s Saturday un-vite. “So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

“It’s hard for us every day, when we’re seeing the things he’s saying,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Trump Saturday. “His comments about the NFL players was as bad as anything he’s said to this point. It was awful. You’re talking about young men who are peacefully protesting police brutality and racism. Racial inequality. Peacefully protesting—hallmarks of our country. Come on.”

Have other presidents used sports to appeal to their base, advance agendas? Of course. From throwing out the first pitch to the championship shoutouts in the East Room, presidents have always used fun-and-games to burnish their everyman bona fides. JFK played touch football, Richard Nixon drew up a Super Bowl play, Barack Obama couldn’t stop bragging about his basketball jones: All sent the same message. Hey! They’re just like us! Armchair psychologists tried going deep on George W. Bush’s daily bike ride and Bill Clinton’s golf cheating, but in the end it was featherweight stuff. Play. Everyone knew it.

That exasperation bubbling beneath Kerr’s two most urgent words—​Come on—signals something altogether new. Anybody who hoped to somehow insulate themselves in a world of bats and balls, ignore the anthem protesters and “stick to sports”, will not have it easy for the next few months, if not years. The same bafflement that you’ve been hearing from foreign policy wonks concerned about Russian meddling or Kim Jong Un, from activists still stewing over Trump’s birther claims or the firing of FBI director James Comey, from anyone disgusted by the Access Hollywood tape revealed last October, has now hit sports full force.

We should have seen it coming. After all, “locker room talk,” is how Trump explained away his recorded boast to Billy Bush about sexual assault, and such flippancy—not to mention lack of familiarity with how grown men speak—made it obvious that he regards the athletic world as morally bankrupt and, just as alarming, simplistic. To Trump, the thought that players can both love their country and kneel during the national anthem to point out social inequity is impossible. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now,” Trump said in Huntsville. “Out! He’s fired!”

To Trump, the thought that spectacular “hits” can also do serious brain damage, or that CTE has been proven such a menace to its players that the NFL has agreed to pay $1 billion in damages, or that one can love football while ceding its ravages, allows for the kind of paradox that he’d rather not entertain.

“Today if you hit too hard? ‘Fifteen yards! Throw him out of the game!’” he complained during his speech in Huntsville. “They had that last week; I watched for a couple of minutes: Two guys, really beautiful tackle: Boom! 15 yards! The referee gets on television; his wife is sitting at home and she’s so proud of him. They’re ruining the game! Right? That’s what (players) want to do; they want to hit. They want to hit! It is hurting the game.”

Al Bello/Getty Images

This sounded like the nattering of someone who has been asleep for the last decade or, worse, one whose mind admits no reality beyond its own. Add in that visceral growl when Trump repeated, “He’s FIR-ED!” last Friday, or his recent retweets of clips portraying him thrashing a CNN stand-in or hitting a golf ball that sends Hillary Clinton sprawling—and maybe the brain doesn’t figure at all. Maybe, like many a 12-year-old boy, Trump thinks mostly from his gut and crotch and just can’t resist the fun of watching things blow up. Maybe we’ve got our first Child-in-Chief.

Funny. Amid all that slinging of red meat in Huntsville, Trump produced one revealing, all but ignored, moment. “The NFL ratings are down—massively,” he began, jaw ajut. Then a pleasing thought hit; the president smiled and poked both hands at his own chest. “Now, the No. 1 reason happens to be that they like watching what’s happening with yours truly,” he said. “They like what’s happening.”

He was, just then, the very picture of self-satisfaction, if not delusion; could Trump possibly believe that he’d become America’s top spectator sport? It seemed absurd. But then you recalled that, in the early 1980s, he had finagled desperately via an upstart league to become an NFL owner and failed; tried in 1988 to buy the New England Patriots and failed; tried in 2014 to buy the Buffalo Bills and failed. Later he began showing up at the U.S. Open in a luxury box at Arthur Ashe Stadium, stepping forward at key moments to gaze imperiously over the crowd—a man, in Jimmy Breslin's saw about the power-hungry, in search of a balcony. But the people weren’t there for him.

Now everything is different. Come gametime Sunday, every football klatch buzzed with talk of Trump, tweets, disrespect. Every game began with a demonstration during the national anthem. Players and coaches locked arms with owners, line upon line; some 130 players, more than ever, took a knee. Three teams sat out the song entirely. Trump took it all in.

Like foreign affairs or the media industry, like the Republican party and Congress and the Fed officials and the NGO staffers and the diplomats awaiting some sign of coherence, like all those Manhattan cocktail parties and Wall Street and bookish types who once dismissed him as too lightweight, too tabloid, sports waited to see what he'd do next. At 2:20 p.m. the tweet finally landed, impervious.

“Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country," Trump wrote. "Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!”

In Indianapolis, the Cleveland Browns quarterback felt the need to declare, “I’m no son of a bitch.” So now, along with the rest of the week, Trump had Sunday, too. The 12-year-old's dream keeps coming true. It was all about him.