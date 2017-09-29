Report: Russell Westbrook Signs Five-Year, $205M Extension with Thunder

Russell Westbrook is sticking around for the long haul in Oklahoma City.

Jeremy Woo
September 29, 2017

Russell Westbrook has signed to a five-year contract extension worth $205 million to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Reports came out earlier this summer that OKC had prioritized putting a major offer on the table to retain Westbrook, who renegotiated his contract going into last season and could have become a free agent in 2018. The deal starts with the 2018–19 season and puts him under contract through 2022–23.

After Kevin Durant’s departure, the Thunder worked creatively to find elite teammates for Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double last season (36.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists) on his way to winning Most Valuable Player. Oklahoma City traded for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in the off-season and is poised to compete with the elite teams in the west. George will be a free agent after the season, and Westbrook’s long-term commitment could conceivably improve the chances he stays put.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, there is no place I would rather be than Oklahoma City,” said Westbrook in a statement. “I am so honored to have the opportunity to continue my career here with the Thunder. From day one the support that Mr. [Clay] Bennett, Sam [Presti], Troy [Weaver] and the entire organization have given me and my family has been incredible, and we are so grateful. When you play in Oklahoma City, you play in front of the best fans in the world, I’m looking forward to bringing everything I’ve got, for them, this city and for this organization. WHY NOT?”

Westbrook, 28, now has the biggest total contract in NBA history, totaling $233 million over six seasons including 2017–18. He also recently signed a new 10-year shoe contract with Jordan Brand.

