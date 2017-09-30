NBA

Paul George: Westbrook Commitment to Thunder ‘Absolutely’ a Factor in Free Agency

0:47 | NBA
Report: Russell Westbrook Signs Five-Year, $205M Extension with Thunder
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Russell Westbrook’s five-year extension with the Thunder appears to be delivering immediate dividends: Thunder forward Paul George said Saturday that his teammate’s long-term commitment would ‘absolutely’ be a factor in his own decision process next summer.

George will be an unrestricted free agent in 2018, and with Westbrook in place and Carmelo Anthony in the fold, the Thunder have assembled a starry top three. Westbrook signed an extension worth $205 million on Friday.

"We've been on an unbelievable start right now, and for him to be committed here, it says a lot," George told reporters. "Not only in us pairing together, but just knowing what type of dude Russ is and his values and his beliefs and him being committed to this organization says a lot. And I'm one person that's enjoying it here, so I think when that time comes, the decision will be easier to make for myself."

George was traded to the Thunder from the Indiana Pacers after he informed the team he planned to leave in free agency, with his hometown L.A. Lakers seen as the presumptive favorite for his services. But the potential to remain alongside Westbrook and Anthony could prove to be a difference-maker. Anthony can opt out of his contract next summer, and when asked Saturday opted not to discuss his long-term future.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm not even answering those questions," Anthony said. "I don't even want to touch those questions right now. I don't even want to alter my focus and my vision right now, being in training camp and trying to get things rolling, trying to establish/re-establish something here."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters