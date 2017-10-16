Jazz point guard Dante Exum will need surgery on his injured shoulder, the team announced Monday.

Exum separated his left shoulder while driving to the basket during a preseason game on Oct. 7. He’ll have surgery to stabilize the AC joint in the injured shoulder and the team will provide a timetable for his return after the procedure is performed.

The injury is potentially season-ending, which would be a major disappointment for Exum and the Jazz. He previously missed the entire 2015–16 season with a torn ACL suffered while playing for the Australian national team.

Exum played 66 games for the Jazz last year, starting 26, and averaged 6.2 points and 1.7 assists per game. Ricky Rubio, acquired in an offseason trade with the Timberwolves, will assume the point guard duties while Exum is out. Utah also has Raul Neto, who got the majority of the starts at point while Exum rehabbed his ACL.