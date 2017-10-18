Carmelo Anthony Says Phil Jackson Wanted to Trade Him ‘for a Bag of Chips’

Carmelo Anthony says the Knicks upped their asking price once Phil Jackson was fired. 

By Dan Gartland
October 18, 2017

In Carmelo Anthony’s eyes, the Knicks weren’t asking for nearly enough when Phil Jackson was trying to trade him. 

Jackson, Anthony told the New York Times, tried “to trade me for a bag of chips.”

After the Knicks fired Jackson and installed Scott Perry as general manager, the asking price was higher. 

“They went from asking for peanuts to asking for steak,” Melo added. The steak was Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick originally belonging to the Bulls. 

The will-they-won’t-they saga of the Knicks’ efforts to move Anthony was the story of the NBA offseason in New York. During the season, Anthony felt he was being “pushed out” of New York by Jackson, he told the Times

This summer, Melo was open about his desire to leave the Knicks but used his no-trade clause to ensure he landed in the best situation. The Rockets were his top choice for a while before he eventually expanded his list. Even before the Thunder were a contender, his son Kiyan was hopeful Melo would play in OKC, he told the Times

The Anthony trade was the second big splash the Thunder this summer, after acquiring Paul George for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Anthony, George and Russell Westbrook open the season on Thursday night at home—against Melo’s old team. 

