Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthguard at a referee in Saturday’s game but won’t be suspended, the NBA announced Monday.

Curry threw the mouthpiece in frustration after failing to draw a foul call on a drive to the hoop in the final minute of the Warriors’ 111–101 loss to the Grizzlies and was ejected. He said after the game that he didn’t mean to hit the ref with the throw.

Kevin Durant was also ejected after appearing to direct an obscene gesture at the Memphis crowd. It turns out he was just reminding them he’s finally a champion and actually pointed toward his ring finger.

Andre Iguodala yelled at the referee during the incident and was fined $15,000 as a result.

This is the second time Curry has been fined for tossing his mouthguard. During Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Curry threw his mouthpiece into the stands after he fouled out, earning him a $25,000 fine.

The Warriors are back in action against the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night.