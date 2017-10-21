Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were both ejected at the end of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday after Curry threw his mouthguard at a referee in frustration.

In the final minute of Golden State’s 111–101 loss in Memphis, things came unglued after a no-call that angered Curry enough to fling his mouthpiece.

streethistory: Curry and KD Ejected NBA TV NBA Basketball: Golden State Warriors at Memphis… https://t.co/TxIYEoEJpT pic.twitter.com/z5bHdEoikY — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 22, 2017

Here's video of the Steph Curry mouthguard throw via @World_Wide_Wob pic.twitter.com/fEvxRlqtHT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 22, 2017

After the game, Curry denied throwing it at the referee intentionally. “I didn’t throw my mouthpiece at the ref. I got better aim than that. I threw it out of frustration,” he told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Durant was also tossed in the ensuing commotion and appeared to flip off someone in the stands.

@talkhoops I'm not even a Warriors hater but Steph and KD ejected consecutively while KD flips the bird is just the best NBA cinema pic.twitter.com/wJvFghRV7c — Youhanginout? (@letshangoutguys) October 22, 2017

Both players could face discipline, and a suspension could be coming for Curry, who famously was ejected in Game 6 of the 2016 Finals for throwing his mouthguard into the stands and hitting a fan.

The defending champion Warriors fell to 1–2 with the loss.