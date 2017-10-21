Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Ejected After Curry Throws Mouthguard at Ref

Stephen Curry was ejected after throwing his mouthguard at a referee. Then Kevin Durant got tossed too.

By Jeremy Woo
October 21, 2017

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were both ejected at the end of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday after Curry threw his mouthguard at a referee in frustration.

In the final minute of Golden State’s 111–101 loss in Memphis, things came unglued after a no-call that angered Curry enough to fling his mouthpiece.

After the game, Curry denied throwing it at the referee intentionally. “I didn’t throw my mouthpiece at the ref. I got better aim than that. I threw it out of frustration,” he told ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Durant was also tossed in the ensuing commotion and appeared to flip off someone in the stands.

Both players could face discipline, and a suspension could be coming for Curry, who famously was ejected in Game 6 of the 2016 Finals for throwing his mouthguard into the stands and hitting a fan.

The defending champion Warriors fell to 1–2 with the loss.

