Watch: Celtics Honor Paul Pierce With Tribute Video During Game Against Lakers

Paul Pierce played 15 seasons with the Celtics and won a title with them in 2008.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 08, 2017

The Celtics honored Paul Pierce during the first quarter of their game against the Lakers Wednesday.

The No. 10 pick in the 1998 draft spent the first 15 years of his career in Boston and won the 2008 Finals MVP, leading the Celtics to their league-record 17th championship, beating the Lakers in six games.

The 10-time All-Star ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in games played, made field goals, rebounds, assists and blocks, is second in points behind only John Havlicek and is the leader in made three-pointers, made free throws and steals.

He spent two years in Brooklyn, one in Washington and one with the Clippers to close out his 19-year career, but during the summer he signed a one-day contract with Boston to retire a Celtic.

The Celtics will retire Pierce's No. 34 Feb. 11 when they host the Cavaliers.

