Enes Kanter Prods LeBron Again: ‘We’ve Already Got a King—It’s Kristaps Porzingis’

Another chapter in the unexpected LeBron James-Enes Kanter beef.

By Dan Gartland
November 14, 2017

The unexpected LeBron James–Enes Kanter beef continues apace. 

The pair exchanged words through the media in the lead-up to to Monday’s Knicks-Cavs game and then the two had a heated exchange right before halftime. The trash talk continued after the game and LeBron added to it with an Instagram post on Tuesday morning in which he called himself the king of New York. 

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

That didn’t sit well with Kanter, either. 

“We’ve already got a king,” Kanter told reporters, according to the New York Post. “It’s KP. So sorry about that. We’ve already got a king. It’s Kristaps Porzingis. Sorry about that.”

If there is another chapter in this rivalry, it won’t be for a while. The Knicks and Cavs don’t play again until a home-and-home series in their final two games of the season. 

