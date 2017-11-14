The unexpected LeBron James–Enes Kanter beef continues apace.

The pair exchanged words through the media in the lead-up to to Monday’s Knicks-Cavs game and then the two had a heated exchange right before halftime. The trash talk continued after the game and LeBron added to it with an Instagram post on Tuesday morning in which he called himself the king of New York.

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

That didn’t sit well with Kanter, either.

“We’ve already got a king,” Kanter told reporters, according to the New York Post. “It’s KP. So sorry about that. We’ve already got a king. It’s Kristaps Porzingis. Sorry about that.”

If there is another chapter in this rivalry, it won’t be for a while. The Knicks and Cavs don’t play again until a home-and-home series in their final two games of the season.