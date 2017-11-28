Longtime NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested for the second time in a week and third time in a little more than a month.

Gordon was arrested Saturday on a charge of felony robbery, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to USA Today. Gordon allegedly punched an apartment manager in the face in the face after being told his security deposit could not be returned. The manager gave Gordon a portion of the money and Gordon left the building. He returned later with a knife and again demanded to be repaid. He was arrested after leaving the building a second time.

Gordon was scheduled to be released from jail on Tuesday and will be in court again on Dec. 19, according to USA Today.

Gordon, 34, was arrested on Nov. 20 in Manhattan after he was pulled over driving a car with a forged license plate. He was also arrested on Oct. 21 after an incident at the business Gordon owns in Mount Vernon, New York. He had locked himself inside the business with a woman for about two hours after an argument. Police spotted Gordon holding a box cutter and freed the woman by cutting a hole in the building’s glass door before handcuffing Gordon in the bathroom. He was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation. He was not charged with a crime.

Gordon was also arrested in June for pulling the fire alarms at his Los Angeles apartment complex, despite there not being any evidence of a fire. A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for a court date.

Gordon, 34, played 11 seasons in the NBA for the Bulls, Pistons, Bobcats and Magic. His last NBA game came in 2015 and he attempted a comeback in January with the D-League’s Texas Legends.