Anthony Davis missed one game after injuring his pelvis Friday against the Jazz, and according to Scott Kushner of The Advocate, the Pelicans are waiting to release his MRI results.

Davis was taken off the court in a wheelchair in the game after going down while holding his left side despite not appearing to have any serious contact to that part of his body on the play.

The four-time All-Star has had injury issues in the past and even had to miss another game earlier in the season with a knee injury. Last year he played a career-high 75 games, but in his four seasons prior, he never played more than 68.

Davis is leading New Orleans with 1.7 blocks per game this year and his 25.2 points and 11 rebounds per game are second on the team behind DeMarcus Cousins (25.6 points and 12.3 rebounds). In the two games the team played without Davis so far this season, the Pelicans are 2-0 and Cousins is averaging 39.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and three assists while shooting 52.8 percent.

Davis, 24, is in his sixth season in the league. He averages 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals for his career.