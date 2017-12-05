LeBron James' tweet to President Donald Trump, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers star defended Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's decision to not visit the White House, is the most retweeted tweet by an athlete of 2017.

Trump tweeted: "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!" In 140 characters, Trump disinvited the 2017 NBA finals champions from the traditional White House visit after Curry said that he would be against a trip. The Warriors were planning to meet as a team to discuss a potential visit but accepted the President's decision.

James responded on Twitter by saying: "U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

As of Dec. 5, James' tweet has more than 660,000 retweets and 1.5 million likes. According to Twitter, it is the seventh-most retweeted tweet in the world for the year.

The most retweeted tweet of the year goes to teenager Carter Wilkerson's tweet asking Wendy's for free chicken nuggets. This went viral in April and broke the world record for most retweets. It has more than 3.6 million retweets.