Report: Steph Curry Will Miss Wednesday's Game in Charlotte With Ankle Injury

Steph Curry was on crutches after injuring his right ankle in Golden State's win over the Pelicans Monday.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 05, 2017

Steph Curry will miss the Warriors' game Wednesday in Charlotte with an injured right ankle, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports. He adds that MRI results on the ankle should come out at some point Tuesday.

On Monday, Curry rolled his ankle in the final minute of Golden State's 125-115 win over the Pelicans. The two-time MVP was on crutches after the game and he was also wearing a walking boot, but X-rays on the ankle came back negative.

This is the same ankle Curry had two surgeries on earlier in his career and shortened his 2011-12 season. The first surgery came after the 2010-11 season and was to repair ligaments that were torn as the result of multiple ankle sprains that happened during that season. Curry was good to go at the start of the next year, but after two more ankle sprains at the start of the year, the four-time All-Star strained a tendon in his foot, which led to his second surgery.

Curry has had a relatively clean bill of health since, except for the 2016 playoffs when he missed six games due to an ankle injury he suffered in the postseason opener and a Grade 1 MCL sprain he sustained in his first game back from the ankle injury.

This season Curry has already missed two games thanks to a right thigh contusion and a bruised right hand. Curry told reporters he had reached out to Kobe Bryant for advice on how to deal with an injured ring finger on his shooting hand after missing a contest Nov. 27 because of the injury.

Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting a career-worst 38.1 percent from three for the 19-6 Warriors.

