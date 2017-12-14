Joel Embiid is seven feet tall and he can just about anything on the basketball court. He can shoot threes, he can block shots, he can pass, he can beat you off the dribble.

At this point, it's safer to ask what Embiid can't do rather than question what he is capable of. For example, can he hit a blind shot, one-handed, while standing in the center circle? Yes, of course.

He really can do it all, including roast you on social media.