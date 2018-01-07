LaVar Ball Says Lakers No Longer Want To Play for Luke Walton

LaVar Ball says the Lakers "don't want to play for" Luke Walton anymore.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 07, 2018

LaVar Ball says the Lakers are not playing for coach Luke Walton any longer and the second-year coach has lost control of the team.

In an interview with ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman, Ball expressed some issues with Walton, including his age, his control of the team and the idea of him coaching either LeBron James or Paul George should either decided to come to the Lakers this offseason.

Ball said you can see Walton "doesn't have control of the team" and he is no longer connecting with the players, citing the way players react to substitutions as proof of this.

"No high-fives when they come out of the game," Ball told Goodman. "People don't know why they're in the game."

• LaVar Ball Makes Bold Proclamation on Lithuanian Reporter’s Hat

Ball also criticized the way Walton played Lonzo Ball in his first game returning from injury. After missing five games with a sprained should, Lonzo played 27 minutes in the Lakers' 108-94 loss to the Hornets Friday. 

"Lonzo looked good, but he also looked disgusted," Ball told Goodman. "He was ready to play. Four minutes left in the first quarter, he dunked it, getting in a flow and coach sits him down. Sat him down. Now game goes from four points to 10 to 15 to 20. I don't know what they're doing. If he's ready to play, let him play. Don't try and monitor no minutes, put on restrictions."

LaVar added that he expects LeBron James to come to the Lakers because coming to the Lakers and winning a championship with a third team would be the only way James could surpass Michael Jordan as the greatest player ever.

"You can't give my son the best player in the league, and don't expect them not to win," Ball said to Goodman. "Get rid of everybody. Give him LeBron and Gelo [LiAngelo Ball]. You got a two and a three. And it's a win. It's a wrap. Then all you need are two rebounders—Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr."

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters