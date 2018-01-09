Big Baller Brand Sued By Apparel Company Over Missed Payments For Gear

Apparel company Closet Collection alleges it is owed nearly $25,000 for about 2,500 pieces of merchandise it printed and embroidered for Big Baller Brand.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 09, 2018

Big Baller Brand is being sued over missed payments to the apparel company responsible for printing and embroidering almost 2,500 pieces of its merchandise, according to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

The lawsuit was filed in November in San Bernardino County Superior Court, but was not reported initially, according to the Times. The apparel company, Closet Collection, alleges that it is owed almost $25,000 for the gear it provided to Big Baller Brand last May, according to the Times.

A representative from Closet Collection told the Times, "basically, their entire website was produced by us," and that Big Baller Brand continuously pushed back the payment date after saying it would pay for the merchandise.

"When it came time to make payment, they kind of bailed," the Closet Collection representative told the Times. "We tried for about three months. They said they would make payment about seven times."

On Monday, Better Business Bureau said it had given Baller Brand an "F" rating due to customer complaints saying the company did a poor job communicating when asked about when orders would arrive and it also sent some customers the wrong sizes or merchandise.

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball combined for 29 points in their Lithuania professional debut on Tuesday. 

