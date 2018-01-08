Bad news for the Big Ballers.

As if LaVar Ball's comments about Luke Walton losing control of the Lakers weren't already enough bad publicity for the family, the Big Baller Brand was given an "F" rating by the Better Business Bureau.

Big Baller Brand was given one out of five stars based on the 44 product reviews on the Better Business Bureau, which were all labeled as "negative."

"BBB files indicate that this business has a pattern of complaints," the Better Business Bureau writes about Big Baller Brand. "Specifically, customer complaints allege that after placing an order they experience a delay of weeks or even months to receive their order. Some consumers are also alleging receiving the incorrect item(s) or not receiving item(s) at all. Consumers are also alleging poor customer service as company does not provide a phone number where consumers can contact them and when emailing the company consumers receive a generic email in response or no response at all. On November 8, 2017 BBB notified the business of our concerns and requested their voluntary cooperation in eliminating the pattern of consumer complaints. As of today, the business has not responded to our request."

The complaints against Big Baller Brand on the Better Business Bureau website start in April of 2017. The bulk of the reviews however did not start coming in until December, with consumers from across the globe advising readers to avoid buying any products from LaVar Ball's company.

Some reviews go as far as to say that the company is a scam that is just stealing people's money. With no costumer service to call and the amount of customer emails that went unanswered, it certainly doesn't look good for Big Baller Brand.

One review dated Dec. 13 reads, "I have made two orders. Both back in November. I still have not received a tracking number or an update. I have sent multiple messages because there is no phone number to call of course. They sent back one generic email saying they would check with USPS and never heard anything back. I want my money back or else my product. DO NOT ORDER FROM THIS SO CALLED COMPANY."

This review from Jan. 2 details how a customer has had problems getting one of the Big Baller Brand signature sneakers, one of the issues many people thought would hurt the company when it was initially launched.

"I'm a big fan of Lavar Ball and Big Baller Brand, so naturally when the Melo Ball 1's came out I was going to order them," the review says. "I ordered them in November because the site said 'shipping by December 23'. I look on the site on December 24, it now says 'shipping by February 23'... No email from the company or anything! In that same order I also purchased a shirt, expecting them to ship separately since the shoes allegedly wouldn't come out for another month. No shirt, no shoes, no nothing. I'm pretty disappointed in spending $450 on the shoes and shirt and I just want my merch or my money back."

Blair Looney, the CEO of the Better Business Bureau, told TMZ the company has reached out to the Big Baller Brand twice to help fix the issues but received no response. Looney told TMZ this is "substandard normal business practices for anybody."

With the $495 starting price for the ZO2's, the $395 starting price for the Melo Ball 1's and the $220 starting price for the ZO2 slides, you would think Big Baller Brand would have enough money to get a phone to reach people. But here we are.

At least Lonzo is playing a lot better recently (shooting 42.9 percent from three over his last eight games) and LaMelo and LiAngelo get started soon. Maybe watching the Ball family playing basketball will make everyone forget they don't have the gear they ordered.