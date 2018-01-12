Kyrie Irving Says Instagram Taught Him That Earth Is Flat

Instagram: that famous scientific source we all know and love. 

By Dan Gartland
January 12, 2018

I just listened to Kyrie Irving and J.J. Redick talk about conspiracy theories for 10 minutes and I am incalculably dumber for having done so. Listen to Kyrie babble almost incoherently about a nefarious and mysterious “they” is mind-numbing and regret doing it, except for one reason. During that segment—which begins at the 1:45 mark of the video above—we learn the source of Kyrie’s Flat Earth trutherism. 

He learned it on Instagram. 

You know, Instagram. That famous scientific source we all know and love. ​

Over at Yahoo, Ben Rohrbach did the dirty work and went through Kyrie’s Instagram follows to find the conspiracy pages he follows. They include @world.is.flat and @unplugthematrix, which posted a video asking why Mark Zuckerberg looks so much like a reptilian

So when Kyrie tells people to “do your own research” what he means is to follow Instagram meme accounts. These pages have opened his mind to a whole world of conspiracy theories, from chemtrails to “geoengineering.” He also appears to be not totally sold on the official account of the Sept. 11 attacks. 

And I’m not even going to get into the part where Redick and Irving agree that dinosaurs never existed. I think it’s time for me to just log off. Maybe they should do the same. 

