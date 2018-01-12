I just listened to Kyrie Irving and J.J. Redick talk about conspiracy theories for 10 minutes and I am incalculably dumber for having done so. Listen to Kyrie babble almost incoherently about a nefarious and mysterious “they” is mind-numbing and regret doing it, except for one reason. During that segment—which begins at the 1:45 mark of the video above—we learn the source of Kyrie’s Flat Earth trutherism.

He learned it on Instagram.

BREAKING: Kyrie Irving, on JJ Redick’s podcast, reveals that his flat-Earth theory came from his dutiful research on … Instagram.https://t.co/YeeSygcGFr pic.twitter.com/4r9qK8lmnD — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) January 12, 2018

You know, Instagram. That famous scientific source we all know and love. ​

Over at Yahoo, Ben Rohrbach did the dirty work and went through Kyrie’s Instagram follows to find the conspiracy pages he follows. They include @world.is.flat and @unplugthematrix, which posted a video asking why Mark Zuckerberg looks so much like a reptilian.

So when Kyrie tells people to “do your own research” what he means is to follow Instagram meme accounts. These pages have opened his mind to a whole world of conspiracy theories, from chemtrails to “geoengineering.” He also appears to be not totally sold on the official account of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Good God, JJ just cut Kyrie off while he was getting going on a 9/11 conspiracy rant, and I’m not sure I should keep listening. pic.twitter.com/qPaKLZli7F — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) January 12, 2018

And I’m not even going to get into the part where Redick and Irving agree that dinosaurs never existed. I think it’s time for me to just log off. Maybe they should do the same.