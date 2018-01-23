The Bucks contemplated firing Jason Kidd after last season because of how disconnected he was with most of the team because of his "old-school approach" to coaching, sources told Jared Zwerling of Sports Illustrated.

According to Zwerling's sources, Kidd would "play mind games" with some of the players during film sessions and timeouts, talking trash and not comforting players. Zwerling's sources add that along with the lack of communication between Kidd and the players, management also felt that Kidd wanted too much personnel control.

The Bucks fired Kidd Monday, after three-plus seasons in Milwaukee. He went 139-152 during his time there and reached the playoffs twice, getting bounced in the first round both times.

It was reported Monday that Giannis Antetokounmpo reached out to Kidd and offered to try and help save his job about 15 minutes before the Bucks notified the coach he would officially be fired. Zwerling also reports that each player and his agent was called and notified of Kidd's firing before Kidd was told.

The Bucks are 24-22 this season and seventh in the East after picking up a win Monday. With Kidd gone, assistant coach Joe Prunty is serving as interim coach.