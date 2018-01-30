The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and after Monday's unexpected deal sending Blake Griffin to the Pistons, it seems like just about anything could happen before Feb. 8.

The Cavaliers are still expected to make a move before the deadline and they have been rumored to be looking at Kings guard George Hill. The Clippers are reportedly still planning to be active sellers at this year's deadline and will be trying to acquire young players and draft picks. And the Thunder are also expected to try and make a move of some sort to make up for the loss of Andre Roberson.

With John Wall being sidelines for six to eight weeks due to knee surgery, the Wizards may now be more active and looking to make a big splash as they try to solidify their playoff position. And there is always a chance for a surprise team to come out of nowhere to make a big move that could really shakeup the league.

Check out the latest rumors and news from around the NBA below.

News and Rumors

• The hold up in a potential Nikola Mirotic trade to the Pelicans is Mirotic's $12.5 million team-option for next season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• A potential Nikola Mirotic trade to the Pelicans could involve Omer Asik, another New Orleans player and a draft pick. (K.C. Johnson, Chicago Tribune)

• The Bulls and Pelicans had a trade in place involving Nikola Mirotic, but the deal fell apart. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert took control of basketball decisions after parting ways with former general manager David Griffin. (Ken Berger, Bleacher Report)

• The Blazers are recalling two-way player Wade Baldwin from his G League assignment. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Clippers are discussing contract extensions but also looking at deals involving DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Knicks are looking to part ways with Joakim Noah after he had a heated exchange with coach Jeff Hornacek. (Shams Carania, Yahoo)