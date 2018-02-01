Late in the first quarter of Wednesday's game between the Suns and the Mavericks, Phoenix guard Isaiah Canaan needed to be stretchered off the court after fracturing his left ankle.

After Canaan went down, ESPN refused to show a replay because of how gruesome the injury was. He sat on the ground for a moment before members of the Suns staff came to tend to the injury and help get him off the court.

Many people immediately compared it to the injury Gordon Hayward suffered on opening night.

Players and coaches from around the league and in college offered their prayers and support to the former Murray State standout after learning about the injury.

The reactions say it all. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/AxrfxgDst2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 1, 2018

During his five-year career, Canaan has played for the Rockets, 76ers, Bulls and Suns. Phoenix has not provided any additional updates on his injury.