Basketball Twitter Reacts to Isaiah Canaan's Ankle Injury

Everyone from around the NBA was offering thoughts and prayers to the Suns guard after his gruesome injury Wednesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 01, 2018

Late in the first quarter of Wednesday's game between the Suns and the Mavericks, Phoenix guard Isaiah Canaan needed to be stretchered off the court after fracturing his left ankle.

After Canaan went down, ESPN refused to show a replay because of how gruesome the injury was. He sat on the ground for a moment before members of the Suns staff came to tend to the injury and help get him off the court.

Many people immediately compared it to the injury Gordon Hayward suffered on opening night.

Players and coaches from around the league and in college offered their prayers and support to the former Murray State standout after learning about the injury.

During his five-year career, Canaan has played for the Rockets, 76ers, Bulls and Suns. Phoenix has not provided any additional updates on his injury.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters