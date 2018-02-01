The NBA trade deadline is coming around the corner and there are plenty of teams expected to attempt to make a major move before Feb. 8.

The Cavaliers are expected to play a big role at the deadline and have been linked to George Hill of the Kings and DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers. The Clippers are rumored to either trade Jordan and Lou Williams for younger players and draft picks, or possibly sign them to extensions. Tyreke Evans will likely be on the move as the Grizzlies have decided to bench him until the trade deadline.

The Celtics and Pelicans are expected to go after Greg Monroe who will reportedly be bought out by the Suns, and Jameer Nelson and Tony Allen will likely be bought out after reportedly being traded to the Bulls in a Nikola Mirotic deal.

Check out the latest news and rumors of what is happening in the NBA.

News and Rumors

• The Pelicans are making a strong push to sign Greg Monroe when he clears waivers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Joe Johnson is working behind the scenes to get traded out of Utah. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Knicks are weighing their options on deals involving Kyle O'Quinn and Willy Hernangomez. O'Quinn has a player option on the next year of his deal and could become a free agent in the offseason. (Steve Kyler, Basketball Insiders)

• The Knicks are open to including their 2018 first-round pick in a deal to unload Joakim Noah. Noah reportedly got into a heated exchange with coach Jeff Hornacek in late January and was reportedly told to not worry about returning to the team before the trade deadline. (Steve Kyler, Basketball Insiders)

• The Bulls agreed to trade Nikola Mirotic to the Pelicans for Omer Asik, Tony Allen, Jameer Nelson and a first round-pick. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Pistons are listening to deals that would allow them to add another wing player. (Jake Fischer, Sports Illustrated)

• The Nuggets have interest in adding Darren Collison to let Will Barton return to being sixth man. (Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today Sports)

• The Nuggets are trying to clear a roster spot so they can sign two-way player Torrey Craig to the NBA roster for the remainder of the season. Kenneth Faried, Emmanuel Mudiay and Wilson Chandler will be available in trade to make that happen depending on the deal. (Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today Sports)

• The Bulls are expected to waive Tony Allen after acquiring him in the Nikola Mirotic trade. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)