Pistons center Willie Reed has been suspended six games due to an August domestic violence arrest, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Reed was arrested for misdemeanor battery after arguing with his wife when she asked for a divorce. Reed’s wife requested not to press charges and he entered a pre-trial intervention program in October.

The arrest came just one month after Reed signed with the Clippers. He was traded to the Pistons last week as part of the Blake Griffin deal and has played just nine minutes in three games for Detroit.

“The six-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, the outcome of the criminal matter, and Reed’s voluntary participation in counseling as well as the court-mandated program, among other factors,” the league said in a statement.

Reed’s case is the first covered under the NBA’s new domestic violence policy, enacted in December 2016.

The NBPA has filed a grievance on Reed's behalf, calling the suspension "excessive and inappropriate."

"The National Basketball Players Association believes the six-game suspension imposed by the NBA on Willie Reed is excessive and inappropriate," a statement from the NBPA says, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders. "We are filing a grievance today and seeking an expedited hearing to fully protect his rights and get him back on the court as soon as possible."