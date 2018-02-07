NBA Trade Rumors: Lou Williams, Clippers Close to New Deal

The latest news from around the NBA as the trade deadline approaches.

By Scooby Axson
February 07, 2018

Buzz about potential NBA moves is heating up as the trade deadline stands just one day away.

The trading deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET as teams try to make move to set up for a deep playoff run or stack draft picks for the future.

More trade news from around the league

• Contract extension discussions between guard Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers are heating up. (ESPN.com)

• LeBron James says he would not waive his no-trade clause and owes it to his teammates to finish out the season. (ESPN.com)

• The Jazz are still trying to trade Rodney Hood, Hood will be a restricted free agents this summer. (Sporting News)

