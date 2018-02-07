Buzz about potential NBA moves is heating up as the trade deadline stands just one day away.

The trading deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET as teams try to make move to set up for a deep playoff run or stack draft picks for the future.

More trade news from around the league

• Contract extension discussions between guard Lou Williams and the Los Angeles Clippers are heating up. (ESPN.com)

• LeBron James says he would not waive his no-trade clause and owes it to his teammates to finish out the season. (ESPN.com)

• The Jazz are still trying to trade Rodney Hood, Hood will be a restricted free agents this summer. (Sporting News)