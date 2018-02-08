The Cavs are reportedly trading Dwyane Wade to Miami, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski said the Heat will send a heavily protected second-round pick to Cleveland in exchange.

According to Wojnarowski, the organization gave him a chance to go home Miami as Cleveland remade the roster with younger players. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Cleveland "wanted to do right" by Wade as his role would be reduced. Wade, his representative and LeBron James were reportedly consulted. DYST Now's Mike Ortiz Jr. reported that Wade asked on Wednesday night to be traded by Cleveland.

The Cavs have made the trade deadline their show, orchestrating several blockbuster deals. Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye are reportedly headed to the Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

In a large three-team deal, Utah will reportedly send Rodney Hood to Cleveland, reports Wojnarowski. The Jazz will also reportedly send Joe Johnson to Sacramento. The Cavs will send Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to Utah with Sacramento sending George Hill to Cleveland.

Cavs star James is expected to become a free agent this season, but did not reportedly make a commitment to stay in Cleveland before the Thomas trade went down.

But James did post a farewell to Wade on Instagram.

#https://instagram.com/p/Be8iiedBm59/

That makes four new additions to the Cavaliers, while they are sending away six players.

Wade played from 2003 to 2016 in Miami, playing the 2016-2017 season in Chicago and this past season in Cleveland. He is averaging 11.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Cleveland sits in third place in the East at 31–22. The Cavs take on the Hawks on Friday.