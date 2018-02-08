Report: Bulls Trade Jameer Nelson to Pistons for Willie Reed

Jameer Nelson and Willie Reed will have new teams for the second time in a week. 

By Dan Gartland
February 08, 2018

The Bulls have acquired Nelson from the Pistons in exchange for Reed, Yahoo’s Shams Charania reports. Detroit and Chicago will also swap second-round picks in 2022, Charania adds

Nelson was moved to Chicago in the deal that sent Nikola Mirotic to the Pelicans on Feb. 2. Reed, who is serving a six-game suspension for an offseason domestic violence arrest, was traded from the Clippers to the Pistons in the Blake Griffin deal late last month. 

After arriving in the trade, Nelson took several days to take his physical and never appeared in a game for Chicago as the Bulls looked to flip him elsewhere. Reed saw limited action in three games before his suspension. 

Nelson, 35, and Reed, 27, are both on expiring contracts. 

