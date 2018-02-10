Isaiah Thomas said his trade to the Lakers is a "new chapter" as he talked about the deal that sent him to Los Angeles on Saturday.

When asked about his role as a starter, Thomas said he "didn't want to mess anything up."

"Yes, I would love to be a starter," he said. "I feel I deserve that and earned that. At the same time, it's a new chapter for me."

When asked if he was happy about how the trade went down, he said he's just focused on the Lakers now.

Watch the clip below:

🎥 Isaiah Thomas talks about the trade that brought him to LA and what he can contribute to the purple and gold. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Zs4iFH2J2c — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 10, 2018

Thomas was sent to the Lakers along with Channing Frye from the Cavs in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

The Cavs made the Thursday 3 p.m. ET trade deadline their show, orchestrating several blockbuster deals.

Dwyane Wade headed back to Miami in exchange for a heavily protected second-round pick.

In a large three-team deal, Utah sent Rodney Hood to Cleveland. The Jazz also sent Joe Johnson to Sacramento, with the Cavs sending Jae Crowder and Derek Rose to Utah. Sacramento sent George Hill to Cleveland. Utah released Rose on Saturday.

The Lakers (23–31) play the Mavericks (17–38) on Saturday night.