After getting his No. 34 retired Sunday, the Celtics' Paul Pierce believes Kevin Garnett's jersey will be the next to hang alongside his at the TD Garden, reports ESPN's Chris Forsberg.

Paul said that it will "without a doubt" be the next one retired and that Garnett would rather have his jersey retired in Boston than in Minnesota.

According to Forsberg, Celtics president of basketball operations said while there have been informal discussions of retiring Garnett's number, a final decision would come from ownership.

Garnett played six seasons in Boston after being acquired from the Timberwolves. Garnett and Ray Allen helped turn the bottom of the East Celtics in 2006-2007 into a championship winner the following year.

His No.5 jersey has yet to be used since he left Boston in 2013.

Pierce, a 10-time All-Star spent the first 15 years of his career in Boston and won the 2008 Finals MVP after beating the Lakers in the championship. Despite playing in Brooklyn, Washington and with the Clippers, he signed a one-day contract with Boston last summer to retire a Celtic.