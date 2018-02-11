Watch: Paul Pierce Gets No. 34 Retired By Celtics

Paul Pierce spent the first 15 years of his career with the Celtics.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 11, 2018

The Celtics retired Paul Pierce's No. 34 Sunday after Boston's game against the Cavaliers.

The No. 10 pick from the 1998 draft spent the first 15 years of his career in Boston and won the 2008 Finals MVP, after leading the Celtics to their league-record 17th championship by beating the Lakers in six games.

The 10-time All-Star ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in games played, made field goals, rebounds, assists and blocks, is second in points behind only John Havlicek and is the franchise leader in made three-pointers, made free throws and steals.

He spent two years in Brooklyn, one in Washington and one with the Clippers to close out his 19-year career, but during the summer he signed a one-day contract with Boston to retire a Celtic.

In his first time back in Boston since retiring and joining ESPN, the Celtics honored Pierce with a tribute video. Sunday Pierce's No. 34 finally went up into the rafters in TD Garden.

Pierce's former teammates Antoine Walker, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo were in attendance for the ceremony, along with Pierce's former coach in Boston and with the Clippers, Doc Rivers.

Pierce will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2020.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now