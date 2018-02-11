The Celtics retired Paul Pierce's No. 34 Sunday after Boston's game against the Cavaliers.

The No. 10 pick from the 1998 draft spent the first 15 years of his career in Boston and won the 2008 Finals MVP, after leading the Celtics to their league-record 17th championship by beating the Lakers in six games.

The 10-time All-Star ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in games played, made field goals, rebounds, assists and blocks, is second in points behind only John Havlicek and is the franchise leader in made three-pointers, made free throws and steals.

He spent two years in Brooklyn, one in Washington and one with the Clippers to close out his 19-year career, but during the summer he signed a one-day contract with Boston to retire a Celtic.

In his first time back in Boston since retiring and joining ESPN, the Celtics honored Pierce with a tribute video. Sunday Pierce's No. 34 finally went up into the rafters in TD Garden.

Inglewood made him.

Kansas shaped him.

But he was always a Celtic and that is The Truth.#ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/anzr8a6QDl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 11, 2018

If you aren't tuned in right now for Paul Pierce's jersey retirement ceremony then what are you doing!? 🤔🤔🤔



*thank us later*



📺: @NBCSBoston

📱:https://t.co/n8DQ0ef3Tg pic.twitter.com/uO8Asg6LtZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 11, 2018

The Paul Pierce Players’ Tunnel will serve as a reminder to all current and future players of what “being a Celtic” truly means.



Congratulations @paulpierce34 and thank you @tdgarden. pic.twitter.com/FJNRHMFioC — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 11, 2018

Paul Pierce receives gifts from ownership to honor his tremendous @celtics career! #ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/ql7Ki1QNW2 — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2018

Pierce's former teammates Antoine Walker, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo were in attendance for the ceremony, along with Pierce's former coach in Boston and with the Clippers, Doc Rivers.

Pierce will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2020.