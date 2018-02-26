LeBron James announced Monday that proceeds from Nike's release of the LeBron 15 "Equality" shoe will benefit the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

James, who has worn the shoe during multiple games this season, announced the new shoe and its beneficiary in an Instagram post on Monday.

"There’s always a personal connection with a drop - this one goes beyond basketball," James wrote. "Proceeds go to the Smithsonian Natl Museum of African American History & Culture." He also included the hashtag #IWillNotShutUpAndDribble, a reference to Fox News host Laura Ingraham's recent comment about James's politics.

Nike is selling a limited number of shoes—just 400 pairs, 200 white and 200 black, to be exact. The company will host an online draw to determine who will have the opportunity to purchase a pair. Potential buyers can enter the lottery for free once; additional entries can be purchased for $10, which goes to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The museum, which opened in September 2016, tells the story of African-Americans, from slavery to the Civil Rights Movement and beyond. The museum includes an exhibit dedicated to African-American athletes and their contributions to sports and society.

James and his business partner donated $2.5 million to the museum in November 2016, pledging the money specifically for an exhibit about Muhammad Ali.