LeBron James is making an impact with the release of his new "Equality" shoe.
LeBron James announced Monday that proceeds from Nike's release of the LeBron 15 "Equality" shoe will benefit the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.
James, who has worn the shoe during multiple games this season, announced the new shoe and its beneficiary in an Instagram post on Monday.
🗣🗣Great morning to all! Basketball is our vehicle but equality is our mission – stand for something positive and do what you can to make a difference!! Proud to announce we’re dropping the “Equality” PE. There’s always a personal connection with a drop - this one goes beyond basketball. Proceeds go to the Smithsonian Natl Museum of African American History & Culture. #Equality✊🏾💪🏾 #StriveForGreatness🚀 #IWillNotShutUpAndDribble
"There’s always a personal connection with a drop - this one goes beyond basketball," James wrote. "Proceeds go to the Smithsonian Natl Museum of African American History & Culture." He also included the hashtag #IWillNotShutUpAndDribble, a reference to Fox News host Laura Ingraham's recent comment about James's politics.
Nike is selling a limited number of shoes—just 400 pairs, 200 white and 200 black, to be exact. The company will host an online draw to determine who will have the opportunity to purchase a pair. Potential buyers can enter the lottery for free once; additional entries can be purchased for $10, which goes to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The museum, which opened in September 2016, tells the story of African-Americans, from slavery to the Civil Rights Movement and beyond. The museum includes an exhibit dedicated to African-American athletes and their contributions to sports and society.
James and his business partner donated $2.5 million to the museum in November 2016, pledging the money specifically for an exhibit about Muhammad Ali.