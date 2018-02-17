LeBron James and Kevin Durant have both responded to comments made by Fox News' Laura Ingraham that were critical of the two for what they said about Donald Trump in a video with ESPN's Cari Champion for the UNINTERRUPTED.

After James said Trump "really don't give a f--- about the people," Ingraham said James and Durant should "shut up and dribble" instead of discussing politics.

When asked about the comments Saturday during All-Star media availability, James said he laughed at first when he initially heard of the comments and that Ingraham's reaction proves what he has been saying about societal issues is correct. He added that he means "too much to society" and the youth to not use his platform in ways like this.

'The best thing she did was help me create more awareness' — LeBron on Fox News' Laura Ingraham's comments https://t.co/hp5ATRyXUH pic.twitter.com/DrRUxu38Is — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2018

In an interview with Sam Amick of USA Today Sports, Durant called Ingraham's comments "racist" and "ignorant."

"It didn’t hit me," Durant told Amick about his initial reaction to Ingraham's comments. "Ignorance is something I try to ignore. That was definitely an ignorant comment. I do play basketball, but I am a civilian and I am a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers, I think – or even louder."

Durant also told Amick that he's aware that if people like him and James speak up about their opinions on certain issues, Trump's election has "made it cool for people to kind of speak their truth and kind of show what they're really about" and "of course they're going to say ignorant things like that."

James had previously posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "#wewillnotshutupanddribble."