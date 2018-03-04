In April of 2017, Kobe Bryant released the animated short film "Dear Basketball" at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film was inspired by the poem Bryant wrote abut his retiring from the NBA after the 2015-16 season following 20 seasons with the Lakers. The movie will compete for the Best Animated Short Film award at the 90th Academy Awards March 4.

It was written and narrated by Bryant, directed by Glen Keane and Oscar Award-winning composer John Williams produced the score for the film. The film is about six minutes long and features hand-drawn animation.

You can watch the film on go90.com and you can check out additional content around the film here.