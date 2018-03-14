LeBron James Gives Arm Sleeve to Kid Holding ‘You Are More Than an Athlete’ Sign

In the game's final minutes, James took off the sleeve and gave it to a young fan sitting courtside. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 14, 2018

LeBron James likely made this kid's year after giving him his arm sleeve in the final minutes of Tuesday's game against the Suns. 

In the game's final minutes, James took off the sleeve and gave it to a young fan sitting courtside who held the sign, "King James. You are more than an athlete. #NeverShutUp."

Last month, Fox News' Laura Ingraham said James and Kevin Durant should "shut up and dribble" instead of discussing politics. The two had criticized President Donald Trump in a video with ESPN's Cari Champion for the UNINTERRUPTED.

After Ingraham's comments, James posted this photo to Instagram and later talked about her words

#wewillnotshutupanddribble

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

James finished the Suns' game with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists​

 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now