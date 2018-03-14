LeBron James likely made this kid's year after giving him his arm sleeve in the final minutes of Tuesday's game against the Suns.

In the game's final minutes, James took off the sleeve and gave it to a young fan sitting courtside who held the sign, "King James. You are more than an athlete. #NeverShutUp."

👍🤙



LeBron James gifts a young fan sitting court side his arm sleeve!#ThisIsWhyWePlay #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/cRjwuMroN2 — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2018

Last month, Fox News' Laura Ingraham said James and Kevin Durant should "shut up and dribble" instead of discussing politics. The two had criticized President Donald Trump in a video with ESPN's Cari Champion for the UNINTERRUPTED.

After Ingraham's comments, James posted this photo to Instagram and later talked about her words.

#wewillnotshutupanddribble A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 16, 2018 at 7:47pm PST

James finished the Suns' game with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists​