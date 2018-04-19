NBA players and coaches offered condolences​ following Wednesday's news that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich, had died at the age of 67.

The couple was married four decades and have two children and two grandchildren.

Her death brought an outpouring of thoughts and prayers by the Spurs world.

The team issued a statement Wednesday.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," general manager RC Buford said in the statement. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

Tony Parker was among a contingent at Popovich's house Wednesday night to be with the coach and his family, reports the San Antonio Express-News' Jeff McDonald.

According to McDonald, Parker said “It’s going to be very difficult to play basketball today, but we have to do it."

McDonald reported that Manu Ginobili said “Pop is the first one that always says that this is a game, our job, and it’s a great job. But family is first. Family is always first."

But the NBA community also reacted with many condolences with the news of her death.

After being asked about the news Wednesday night, LeBron James took a moment to collect his thoughts and then offered up an emotional response.

LeBron James after the game finding out about the horrible news of Erin Popovich's passing pic.twitter.com/2hz7z2ysWp — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 19, 2018

The members of TNT's Inside the NBA crew also offered up their support to the Popovich family.

"There's nothing you can really say. It's a tough situation."



The TNT crew mourns the loss of Erin Popovich, the wife of Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich. pic.twitter.com/zg1Y6pQFS3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

Kevin Durant, who is facing Popovich and the Spurs Thursday in San Antonio for Game 3 of their first-round series, was also alerted of the news during an interview, and offered his condolences as well after taking a moment to process it.

Current and former stars, including Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, of the league offered their condolences on Twitter.

Cookie and I send our thoughts and prayers to Coach Gregg Popovich and his family on their loss of his wife Erin. May she rest in peace. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 19, 2018

I was shocked and saddened to hear on @NBAonTNT of the passing of #ErinPopovich wife of @spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, died today. They were married four decades. My heart goes out to him & his family. @NBA — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) April 19, 2018

Knowing Pop, it’s fair to assume Erin Popovich was an absolute legend. My deepest sympathies to Pop and his daughters. — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) April 19, 2018

Praying for Coach Pop and his family! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 19, 2018

We’re all with you coach pop. — Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) April 19, 2018

Prayers up for Pop and his family right now 🙏🏾 — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) April 19, 2018

Ughhh. RIP Erin Popovich. Condolences to Pop and his family...40 years of marriage. It’s bigger than basketball. The NBA family mourning this loss — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 19, 2018

Prayers out to coach Pop and his family🙏🏽🙏🏽😞 https://t.co/I6NyHY4xOQ — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) April 19, 2018

Prayers up to Coach Pop.. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Josh Richardson (@J_Rich1) April 19, 2018

Life is short, enjoy your loved ones and don’t loose your time hating each other. Prayers and thoughts to Pop and his family — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 19, 2018

Alabama coach Avery Johnson wrote his prayers on Twitter as well.

. Praying for Coach Pop and his family! Lost his wife Erin today. Terrific Wife and Mother! She fought hard for a long time!! #RIP my Friend!! — Avery Johnson (@CoachAvery6) April 19, 2018

Even former President Bill Clinton issued his condolences.

Coach Popovich - I join the NBA family and countless fans across the country who are thinking of you, Jill, and Micky tonight as you mourn the loss of your Erin. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 19, 2018

Ettore Messina will coach the Spurs against the Warriors in Game 3 on Thursday night.