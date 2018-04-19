Spurs, NBA Community Offer Condolences After Death of Erin Popovich

Players and coaches reacted and offered condolences following the death of Erin Popovich.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 19, 2018

NBA players and coaches offered condolences​ following Wednesday's news that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs' coach Gregg Popovich, had died at the age of 67.

The couple was married four decades and have two children and two grandchildren. 

Her death brought an outpouring of thoughts and prayers by the Spurs world. 

The team issued a statement Wednesday.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," general manager RC Buford said in the statement. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

Tony Parker was among a contingent at Popovich's house Wednesday night to be with the coach and his family, reports the San Antonio Express-News' Jeff McDonald. 

According to McDonald, Parker said “It’s going to be very difficult to play basketball today, but we have to do it."

McDonald reported that Manu Ginobili said “Pop is the first one that always says that this is a game, our job, and it’s a great job. But family is first. Family is always first."

But the NBA community also reacted with many condolences with the news of her death. 

After being asked about the news Wednesday night, LeBron James took a moment to collect his thoughts and then offered up an emotional response.

The members of TNT's Inside the NBA crew also offered up their support to the Popovich family.

Kevin Durant, who is facing Popovich and the Spurs Thursday in San Antonio for Game 3 of their first-round series, was also alerted of the news during an interview, and offered his condolences as well after taking a moment to process it.

Current and former stars, including Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, of the league offered their condolences on Twitter.

Alabama coach Avery Johnson wrote his prayers on Twitter as well. 

Even former President Bill Clinton issued his condolences.

Ettore Messina will coach the Spurs against the Warriors in Game 3 on Thursday night.

