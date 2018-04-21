Spurs assistant Ettore Messina will coach Game 4 of their first-round series against the Warriors on Sunday, reports ESPN.

Head coach Gregg Popovich also missed Game 3 on Thursday after his wife died.

Popovich and his wife Erin, 67, had been married for four decades and had two children and two two grandchildren. Her death led to an outpouring of thoughts and prayers from across the NBA community.

Messina has been a Spurs assistant since 2014.

Golden State leads the best–of–seven series three games to none after a Thursday night win.